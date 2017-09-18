GreenWaste Recovery, Inc. Wins National Award 

SAN JOSE — GreenWaste Recovery, Inc. is pleased to announce its new single-stream recyclable materials processing line at its San Jose material recovery facility has received the highly acclaimed Gold Excellence Award in the Recycling System category from the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA).

The award will be presented at SWANA’s annual conference, WASTECON®, on Tuesday, September 26, in Baltimore, Maryland. GreenWaste previously received the Gold Recycling Excellence award from SWANA in 2009 for its multi-family municipal solid waste processing system with the City of San Jose.

“GreenWaste Recovery, Inc.’s 35-ton-per-hour single-stream materials recovery facility is our newest and highest performing system,” said Frank Weigel, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “It features state-of-the-art technology and is recovering 98 percent of recyclables processed, while operating at 143 percent of its designed capacity.”

SWANA’s Excellence Awards Program recognizes outstanding solid waste programs and facilities that advance the practice of environmentally and economically sound solid waste management through their commitment to utilizing effective technologies and processes in system design and operations, advancing worker and community health and safety, and implementing successful public education and outreach programs. Programs also must demonstrate that they are fiscally and environmentally responsible through their compliance with all applicable federal, state and local regulations.

Processing more than 160 tons of material per hour, GreenWaste’s San Jose processing facility is one of the most innovative material recovery facilities in the world, capable of sorting and recovering 98% of recyclable materials, 99% of yard trimmings, and 75% of trash for a total facility diversion rate of 88% for household and commercial waste.

GreenWaste currently provides collection and processing services to approximately 296,000 residential customers and 7,500 commercial customers spanning 19 jurisdictions in Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

•••

For more information about the material recovery facility in San Jose visit https://tinyurl.com/d4tmer9 and a copy of GreenWaste’s award application can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/ycvwhxpq. A complete list of 2017 Excellence Award winners is on SWANA’s website https://tinyurl.com/y84yptrh.