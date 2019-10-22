Great Start for Aptos Girls Tennis Team

The Aptos High School Varsity Girls Tennis Team, lead by coach Linda Hitchcock, has reached the half-way point of the season undefeated in the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League.

“The tennis team is a place where we can be competitive, show off our athletic ability and where we can make friends and have fun,” said team captains Molly Mott and Francesca Goyotte.

The team is also very excited that the tennis courts are being resurfaced at the high school with funding from the AHS Girls Tennis Team, The Sports Foundation, PVUSD and USTA.

