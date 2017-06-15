Governor Appoints Kim Baskett to SC Superior Court

SACRAMENTO — Kim E. Baskett, 64, of Watsonville, has been a commissioner at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court since 2007 and a traffic referee from 2003 to 2007. Commissioner Baskett served as an Assistant County Counsel at the Santa Cruz County Counsel’s Office from 1994 to 2003.

She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Monterey College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Jose State University. Baskett fills the vacancy created by the conversion of a court commissioner position on November 25, 2015.

Newly appointed Judge Kim Baskett: “I am honored and excited to have been appointed to this position. I look forward to continuing my work with the court’s staff and judges in providing great service to this community.”

Statement from Presiding Judge Denine Guy: “Kim has been a valuable judicial team member, single handedly handling all of our infraction and traffic cases for 14 years. For over a year she has provided coverage in the misdemeanor courts when those judges are absent. Our court is the beneficiary of one of the hardest working bench officers I’ve met. Her expertise is indispensable as we move forward to reorganize our misdemeanor and lower offense courts.”

Judge Guy continued, “Her present assignment entails working with self represented people who need extra education about their rights, and the process. She excels in helping some of our most challenged citizens through their court case. Her skills are needed in other court assignments and we are thrilled to have her sworn in as a judge. It is a much deserved promotion.”