Fund Raising for Santa Cruz County Cancer Support Services

Gourmet Grazing on the Green, Santa Cruz County’s premier event for local food and artisan libations, will be held October 6 in Aptos Village Park from Noon – 4:00 p.m. Celebrating the unique culinary flavor, local fresh ingredients, and diversity of Santa Cruz County, Gourmet Grazing on the Green brings together local community farmers, chefs, winemakers, brewers, spirits distillers, artisans and restaurateurs to celebrate community and enjoy great food and drink.

Gourmet Grazing on the Green is the ultimate foodie festival, featuring an afternoon of tasting fine local wines, refreshing handcrafted beers, delicious food from top local chefs, and live music!

This year’s event features over 75 local wineries, restaurants and breweries and is a must stop for Santa Cruz foodies. Experience the talents of some of Santa Cruz’s best chefs and taste specialty creations for the event, using locally grown produce and products generously donated by sponsors New Leaf Community Markets and Coke Farms.

Gourmet Grazing on the Green is a charitable fundraising event of Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group (SCCBG), a non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with cancer in the Santa Cruz community. Working with a dedicated group of volunteers and partners, SCCBG raises community consciousness through events and outreach and provides vital financial support for several Santa Cruz beneficiary organizations: Hospice of Santa Cruz County, Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Association, Katz Cancer Resource Center, WomenCARE Cancer Advocacy, Researchers from the University of California at Santa Cruz and the Teen Kitchen Project. Over the last decade, SCCBG has distributed more than $1.5 million to directly support the Santa Cruz community.

Gourmet Grazing on the Green Saturday, October 6, Noon – 4 p.m. Early Bird Tickets $55 thru August 24, $65 thru October 5 and $70 per ticket at the door Aptos Village Park, 100 Aptos Creek Road, Aptos.

Purchase tickets at http://sccbg.org or New Leaf Community Markets Downtown, Capitola and Westside locations. Tickets are on sale now – and include admission to the event, special souvenir wine glass and a day of food, wine and beer tasting.

For over 20 years, the Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with cancer in the Santa Cruz community, by raising money to support beneficiary organizations and fund new research that will provide possible cures and better solutions for treating cancer.

To learn more about Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group go to http://sccbg.org or follow them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SantaCruzCancerBenefitGroup. To make a donation mail to SCCBG P.O. Box 2564, Santa Cruz, CA 95062. Voicemail (866)-826-1193.