Goodwill Stores Offering Students $5 Back-To-Class Specials

Summer is winding down, which means it’s time for students to fall back into that all-too-familiar routine.

Let the well-stocked stores of Goodwill Central Coast be your local back-to-class headquarters, featuring the same name brands offered at department stores — at a fraction of the price.

Goodwill Central Coast encourages parents and students to get more for their money, while supporting our mission — Goodwill works to enhance people’s dignity and quality of life by strengthening their communities, eliminating their barriers to opportunity, and helping them reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.

Currently at stores throughout Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, Goodwill Central Coast offers back-to-class specials for just $5.

Beyond Goodwill’s everyday low prices, the back-to-class sale items include bento-style lunch boxes. socks, dress belts, sunglasses, electronic accessories and more.

Goodwill Central Coast builds lives; families and communities by helping people with employment needs become successful, supported by innovative enterprises that preserve earth’s resources.

Each year Goodwill assists more than 13,000 job seekers get back to work and reclaim financial and personal independence. It provides a positive learning environment that creates brighter futures through connecting people to meaningful work.

•••

For more info visit www.ccgoodwill.org.