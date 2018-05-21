Header

Golden State Warriors Watch Party!

By Michael Oppenheimer on May 21, 2018

Western Conference Finals, Game 4

Watch Party Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comHey Dub Nation! The Santa Cruz Warriors will host an Official Warriors Watch Party for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at Kaiser Permanente Arena.  Gather with fellow Dubs fans as the Golden State Warriors take on the Houston Rockets on May 22nd at 6:00 pm. We’ll have the game on the big screen, concession stands open and Golden State gear available for purchase.

Watch Party Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comTickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door, and proceeds will be donated to LEO’s Haven.

As a bonus, the first 300 fans to arrive will get a Golden State Warriors 2018 Playoffs t-shirt. Doors open at 5 pm, and the game tips off at 6 pm. Arrive early to get your t-shirt!

