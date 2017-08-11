GIGI: Rescued Mom Ready For Adoption

A little family (Momma Gigi (A237308) and her pups) was brought to us at the Shelter back at the end of May. The pups were only a day old, with their umbilical cords still attached. Their “owner” had gotten Gigi from someone else, a couple of months before, and had no idea that Gigi was pregnant. Gigi had not been to see a veterinarian and had mostly been living outside. Lucky for all of them, they were brought here.

Pregnancy is hard on a small young dog like Gigi, who was very underweight when she arrived but is a healthy 9.5 pounds now. Many teeny pups do not survive their first days either. The whole family was given veterinary exams and care, and then went into one of our Shelter’s fabulous Foster Homes!

Gigi and her babies are now up for adoption: www.scanimalshelter.org/adoption

Are you interested in Fostering? Learn more at www.scanimalshelter.org/foster.

Do you know a pet that needs to get altered? Read about Planned Pethood at www.scanimalshelter.org/planned_petHood_fees.

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is here to help pets in need!

Gigi is two year-old, spayed/female, Chihuahua mix

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182