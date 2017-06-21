SANTA CRUZ — Join Santa Cruz County Friday Night Live Partnership (FNL) for a FREE four-day (June 26/27/28/29) Define Our Future Leadership and Job Training Institute for students grades 7-12 at Aptos Jr. High School.

This training will consist of interactive activities that promote youth leadership and job readiness while earning community service hours, making friends, and having fun. Training topics include, how to build a resume, search for jobs, and create a personal brand.

You will also have the opportunity to learn from business partners what they are looking for in candidates. On the final day of training, you will be eligible to apply and interview for a summer internship and stipend with the County of Santa Cruz.

The Friday Night Live Define Our Future Leadership and Job Training Institute will take place June 26/27/28/29 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Aptos Jr. High School, 1001 Huntington Dr., Aptos, CA 95003. Lunch, snacks, and beverages will be provided all four days of the training.

•••

For more information or to register please contact Maggie McGonigle at Maggie.McGonigle@santacruzcounty.us or call 831-454-4974. The deadline to register is Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

This training is in partnership with Your Future is Our Business, California Institute for Invincible Youth, and Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance, Inc.