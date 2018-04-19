From your friends at the PV Chamber

By Shaz Roth

The Pajaro Valley Chamber has been bursting with activity and we want YOU to come and be part of the excitement! Some special events are coming up in the next few months, so go grab a pen and your calendar and jot these down.

Business Expo

The Business Expo is coming up on Thursday, April 26, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds. This high-energy event is free and everyone is welcome.

You will meet the best businesses and organizations on the Central Coast and enjoy some amazing food and beverages, along with loads of prizes. You definitely don’t want to miss the ever-entertaining Mascot Dance Throw Down!

Election Year Activities

It’s an election year and there are some opportunities coming up to hear from those running for County Supervisor District 4 and State Assembly District 30. Plan on attending these two events to hear their views on issues that will affect you.

The Santa Cruz County Business Council and the Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce are partnering for an information-packed forum with the candidates running for the Santa Cruz County District 4 Supervisor race.

This free event will be held at the Watsonville Civic Plaza Community Room, 275 Main Street Fourth Floor on Tuesday, May 1, at 5:30pm.

The Pajaro Valley Chamber is hosting a luncheon on Monday, May 7, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Watsonville Elk’s Lodge featuring the candidates running for State Assembly District 30. Tickets are $35 and are available on Eventbrite or by calling the Chamber office at 724-3900.

Watsonville Improvements

Have you been downtown Watsonville recently? There are some beautiful improvements happening and we would like to invite you to a few events and see for yourself. Every third Wednesday of the month, business people, City leaders and your Pajaro Valley Chamber get together for lunch in the City Plaza Park from noon until 1:00 p.m. Lunch is sponsored by local businesses and on April 18, we will be enjoying sandwiches from Greg Wimp and his team at Togo’s.

Mega Mixer at Roaring Camp

Join us for an evening of mixing and mingling at the upcoming Mega Mixer at Roaring Camp on Thursday, April 19. Come experience a scenic steam train ride through the redwoods and stroll through the 1880s logging town replica.

From 5pm-6pm Listen to music in the beautiful valley surrounded by a redwood forest and enjoy “Taste of Santa Cruz” culinary delights from participating restaurants, Craft Breweries and Santa Cruz Wine Growers Association who will be pouring local varietals.

Over 16 Chambers of Commerce throughout Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties are participating in this mega mixer so come out and enjoy an evening at Roaring Camp! This is a family-friendly event. Tickets are only $10 and available on Eventbrite.

Watsonville Wine, Craft Beer and Art Walk

Get ready to have some fun and stroll through historic Downtown Watsonville at the Wine, Craft Beer and Art Walk on Saturday, May 12. This event is hosted by the City of Watsonville and the Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.

We will offer special tastings from several local wineries and craft breweries including Integrity, Wargin, Alfaro’s and Kirigin Cellars to name just a few, along with Elkhorn Slough and Fruition breweries. There will be beautiful art work on display and for sale at several locations and music from local 13-year-old professional guitarist, Jackson Frost. Tickets are $25 and available on Eventbrite.

•••

For more information about what’s happening with the Chamber and in the community, check out our website at www.pajarovalleychamber.com. If you’d like to know more about what the Chamber can do for you and your business, give us a call. We would love to hear from you!