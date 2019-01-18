Friends of the Aptos Library Events

January – February

January 19

Aptos Library Monthly Book Sale: Friends of the Aptos Library will be holding its monthly book sale, Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Aptos Library from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. There will be delicious baked goods for purchase as well.

Come browse tons of books of all genres. This is the major fundraising event for the Friends who support literacy programs, Our Community Reads, and assistance for the library in a myriad of ways. The Live Like Coco foundation, a program supported by the Friends, is an organization that encourages kids to read through a generous book-give-away program.

January 22

Film Series: Saving Otter 501. Presented by Michelle Staedler, Otter Expert at the Monterey Bay Aquarium (MBA). The film follows the 501st otter pup to be rescued by the aquarium from the time she is found, her rehabilitation and release into the wild. Learn about MBA’s otter rescue program. Popcorn provided. Show your library card and get a free cookie! Twin Lakes Church, 2701 Cabrillo College Drive, Monschke Hall, Room 7100. 6:30–8:30 pm.

January 26

Speaker Series*: Dan Haifley, Director, O’Neill Sea Odyssey and Newspaper Columnist, in collaboration with the Aptos History Museum, presents: “The Death and Life of Monterey Bay.” $10 donation requested to benefit the Aptos History Museum. Rio Sands Community Room, 116 Aptos Beach Drive. 2:30 – 4:00 p.m.

January 30

Panel Discussion: Monterey Bay: Today’s Heroes. Dr. Richard Starr, Moss Landing Marine Labs; Ross Clark, Central Coast Wetlands Group; Dr. Melissa Miller, CA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife; Dr. Jim Barry, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Inst.; and Dr. John Hunt, UC Davis. La Selva Beach Clubhouse, 314 Estrella Avenue. 7 p.m.

Month of February

Selected by Julie Olsen Edwards, Cabrillo College Peace & Anti-Bias Library. On display, award-winning children’s picture books about beaches, sea life and environmental preservation. Located in the Youth Services Room Aptos Library.

February 6

La Selva Beach: Library Film Night. 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

February 7

Speaker Series: Nicole Crane, Cabrillo College faculty Marine Biology and Environmental Sciences, presents her One People One Reef project documentary (produced and directed by Kelsey Doyle): Hofagie Laamle, a unique project focused on sustainable oceans, indigenous people, and coral reef management in the Western Pacific. Nicole is Project co-lead for One People, One Reef. Cabrillo Horticulture, Room 5005, 6500 Soquel Dr. 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

February 9

Save Our Shores Beach Clean up at Rio Del Mar Beach: Come pitch in to help keep our beaches clean and safe! A fun and rewarding activity for the whole family! Rio Del Mar Beach 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

February 12

Speaker Series: Mark Silberstein, Elkhorn Slough Foundation (ESF): “The Return of the Slough: Fifty years of Conservation at the Heart of Monterey Bay- the story of Elkhorn Slough.” Mark will share stories of the restoration and stewardship of the slough, the progress and the challenges ahead for this rich environment. Rio Sands Community Room, 116 Beach Drive, Aptos. 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

February 19

Trivia Night: Come show off your knowledge of facts from the book, The Death & Life of Monterey Bay. County Supervisor, Zach Friend, will be our Emcee and conduct the festivities. Bring your book clubs! Food & beverages are available for purchase. Seascape Golf Club, 610 Club House Drive. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. RSVP required: friendsoftheaptos library@fscpl.org

February 21

Author Talk: Join us for a conversation with Author Stephen Palumbi, Professor, Hopkins Marine Station, Stanford University, and Mark Carr, Professor of Biology, Dept. of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, UC Santa Cruz, as they discuss the fascinating history of Monterey Bay and the people who have had an impact on its inhabitants, both human and marine. Co-sponsored by Save Our Shores. Introduction by Nicole Crane, Cabrillo College Marine Biology and Environmental Sciences. Cabrillo College Samper Recital Hall. 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

February 27

Film Series: Of the Sea. Presented by Melissa Mahoney, Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust. Tells the story of California fishing communities and presents a compelling story of the future of sustainable seafood. Popcorn provided. Show your library card and get a free cookie! Aptos Library Conference Room. 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. n

Aptos Branch Library 7695 Soquel Dr, Aptos

www.friendsofaptoslibrary.org

*All events are open to the public, and all are free except where noted.

Friends of the Aptos Library, A chapter of the Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries, works to support the Aptos Library through fundraising and advocacy for our branch. We solicit recommendations for projects from the Aptos community, from library patrons, and from the Aptos Library Staff.