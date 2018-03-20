Free University of California Master Gardener Class

Wildlife Pests In The Garden Grow Great Strawberries!

March 31, 10 a.m. to Noon • UCMG Demo Garden, Watsonville

Join UC Master Gardener Dawn Avery to learn what strawberries varieties grow well locally, site selection and preparation, watering and fertilization practices, as well as Integrated Pest Management for strawberries. For further information and to pre-register (requested, not required) visit mbmg.org.

UC Master Gardeners of Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties is a volunteer organization affiliated with UC Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Program. Our mission is:

To extend research based knowledge and information on home horticulture, pest management, and sustainable landscape practices to California residents.

UC Master Gardener programs include a gardening hotline, speakers’ bureau, information booths, demonstration gardens, events, and special projects.

•••

UC Master Gardeners of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties 1430 Freedom Blvd, Suite E, Watsonville, CA 95076 831-763-8007 www.mbmg.org