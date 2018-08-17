FREE UC Master Gardener Classes

August and September 2018

UC Master Gardeners of Monterey and Santa Cruz County offers FREE gardening classes in August and September. For further information and to pre-register, visit mbmg.org.

Starting Fall Vegetables from Seed

Sunday, August 19, 1 – 3 p.m.

Quail Hollow Ranch • 800 Quail Hollow Road, Felton

Get a jump on your fall garden and learn the basics of seed starting with Delise Weir, Master Gardener. Learn which vegetables you can grow fall through winter, and whether to plant seeds directly in the garden or in containers to transplant. Instruction includes hands-on seed starting and a transplanting exercise – everyone goes home with vegetables to nurture and a planting schedule for the Monterey Bay area. We will also discuss winter cover crops.

This class is designed for people with some vegetable-growing experience. Please arrive ten minutes early to sign in. Instruction is free but Quail Hollow Ranch collects a $3.00 facilities fee.

Why Save Seeds?

Saturday, August 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

UC Master Gardeners’ Demo Garden • 1430 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville

Learn how to protect the diversity of our vegetables and let natural selection help you propagate plants that will thrive in your garden. UC Master Gardener Carole King will discuss the anatomy of seeds, how they are pollinated (and how to prevent cross pollination), and how to harvest, clean and store seeds to insure their viability. King will demonstrate how to check seed viability and how to break seed dormancy. Please arrive 15 minutes early to check in.

Chix in the City, Hens in the Hood

Saturday, September 1, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

San Juan Bautista State Historic Park • 2nd and Mariposa Streets, San Juan Bautista

UC Master Gardener Candice McLaren teaches her famous “Chix in the City, Hens in the Hood” class. Come learn about the joys of keeping chickens without annoying your neighbors. Find out the best breeds for you and your family, the beautiful variety of birds and eggs, good gardening practices to protect your hens and how many hens should you get. Learn to design and place a chicken coop, and how to transition baby chicks to coop living. This is a free class. Please arrive 15 minutes early to check-in. A portion of the class will be held outside so a hat and sunscreen are advised.

Fall Veggie Basics

Sunday, September 2, 12 – 3 p.m.

Quail Hollow Ranch • 800 Quail Hollow Road, Felton

Designed for beginning gardeners! Master Gardeners Delise Weir and Bridget Matz will discuss basic soil preparation and build a small “lasagna” garden bed made of layered materials – a great way to start your fall vegetable garden.

You’ll walk away with sample garden plans, a list of what you can grow starting in September, and knowing whether to plant seeds or starts. Topics include dealing with seasonal pests and unpredictable fall weather. The class wraps up with information on cover cropping, and other ways to prepare your yard for a spring garden.

This class is designed for people with little to no experience growing vegetables, or those new to the area. Please arrive 10 minutes early to sign in. Instruction is free but Quail Hollow collects a $3.00 facilities fee.