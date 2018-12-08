Free Sandbags at Aptos/La Selva Fire House

The Aptos/La Selva Fire Protection District is currently distributing free sand and sandbags to Aptos/La Selva residents at Station 1, located at 6934 Soquel Drive in Aptos.

The self-filling sand area is in the front of the parking lot, just behind the brick barrier. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident; they can be requested via the front office.

Please note tips on safe filling/stacking practices. Additional sandbags are available for sale at a local businesses listed on our man website.

Aptos/La Selva Fire District 6934 Soquel Drive Aptos, CA 95503, (831) 685-6690 www.aptosfire.com