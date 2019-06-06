Free Lunch for Kids

La Manzana Community Resources, one of Community Bridges’ Family Resource Centers, is sponsoring a free summer lunch program that enables kids to receive healthy lunches over the summer.

Join us to ensure no child goes hungry by letting all children and their families know about this program.

During summer vacation, many food-insecure children lose access to free or reduced priced meals, but this valuable program provides no cost and convenient access to meals for kids in need.

Free lunches will be provided to ALL children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger at the following site(s):

•••

North County

June 10– July 28 • Beach Flats Park • Mon-Fri Noon-1 p.m.

133 Leibrandt Ave. Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Edgar Landeros (831) 426-2322

June 10– August 9 • Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz • Mon-Fri Noon-1 p.m.

543 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Katee Freeman (831) 423-3138 x 30

South County / North Monterey County

June 10 – August 9 • Stone Creek Apartments • Mon-Fri Noon-1 p.m.

300 Bree Ln, Watsonville, CA 95076

Sandra Perez (831) 763-9791

June 10 – August 9 • YMCA – Pajaro Park • Mon-Fri Noon-1 p.m.

27 San Juan Road, Watsonville, CA 95076

Stephanie Soto (831) 728-9622 • Jordan Thrope (831) 247-4176

June 10 – August 9 • YWCA • Mon-Fri 12:15-1:15 p.m.

340 E. Beach St. Watsonville, CA 95076

Leticia Mendoza (831) 724-6048 x 106 • Kimberly Garcia (831) 724-60-78

South County

June 17 – August 9 • Pinto Lake City Park • Tues-Thurs 12:30-1:30 p.m.

451 Green Valley Rd. Watsonville, CA 95076

Tony Roman 831.768.3266

June 17 – August 9 • Marinovich Park • Mon-Thurs 12:30-1:30 p.m.

120 Second St. Watsonville, CA 95076

Imelda Negrete 831.728.6084

June 17 – August 9 • Callaghan Park • Mon-Fri 12:30-1:30 p.m.

225 Sudden St. Watsonville, CA 95076

Imelda Negrete (831) 728-6084

June 17 – August 9 • Sunny Meadows • Mon-Fri 12:30-1:30 p.m.

220 Ross Ave, Freedom, CA 95019

Mayra Melendrez 831.297.2496

June 17 – August 9 • Schapiro Knoll Apartments • Mon-Fri 12:30-1:30 p.m.

33 Minto Rd. Watsonville, CA 95076

Mayra Melendrez 831.297.2496

June 17 – August 9 • La Manzana Community Resources • Mon-Fri 12:15-1:15 p.m.

521 Main St. Watsonville, CA 95076

Mayra Melendrez 831.297.2496

•••

For more information: https://community bridges.org/