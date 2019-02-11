Free Horticulture Classes

Sponsored UC Master Gardeners of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties

Spring into Seeds!

Salinas • February 16 • 10 a.m.-Noon

Get a jump on your spring garden and learn the basics of seed starting. Part planning and part technique, you will learn what kind of vegetables you can grow in early spring and into the warm summer months.

Learn when to plant seeds directly in the ground vs. in containers to transplant. During the hands-on portion of the workshop we will sow seeds and work with seedlings, which you can take home and cultivate in your garden.

You will also take home a sowing and planting schedule suitable for our Monterey Bay climate. Whether this is your first time to sow seeds or you have been stewarding your garden for years this will be a great way to spring into the growing season.

This free class will be taught by Master Gardener Delise Weir, at the UC Cooperative Extension of Monterey County, 1432 Abbott St., Salinas CA 93901.

Please arrive 15 minutes early for check-in or registration.

Located at the UC Cooperative Extension Monterey County. Contact Dawn Avery at deltadavery@hotmail.com or call (831) 594-6673 for more information.

•••

Grow Great Strawberries

Watsonville • February 23 • 10 a.m. – Noon

UC Master Gardener Dawn Avery will describe the different types of strawberries to grow, optimum site selection and preparation, best watering and fertilization practices! Integrated Pest Management for strawberries will also be discussed.

This free class will begin in the auditorium and proceed to the demonstration garden.

Please arrive 15 minutes early for check-in or registration. A portion of the class will be held outside, so please dress appropriately for sun, rain or fog. Layers, hat and sunscreen are advised.

Located at the UCCE Extension Office. Contact Anastatia Foster at abfoster@comcast.net or call (831) 419-2860 for more information.

•••

Introducing Edible Landscaping!

Quail Hollow Ranch • February 24 • 1 – 3 p.m.

Interested in adding edibles to your home landscape? It’s easy (mostly) and fun. It’s also good for the environment, your health and your social life! It’s not mysterious or hard to do. Whether you live in an apartment, in a home with a small yard, or a multi acre property, we will share ideas for growing food around your home that you and others can enjoy.

Designed for beginners and intermediate gardeners, this course will cover introductory topics including why to do it, why not do it, how to do it and what to plant. We will provide ways to add a single edible to your existing landscape, add edibles to container gardening, and creating a small 100 sq. ft. patch.

Instructors Betsy Allen and Judith Connor are Monterey Bay Master Gardeners who will share their own experiences in creating edible landscapes. In the past two years, Betsy has been gradually converting her urban yard in Santa Cruz from a conventional low maintenance landscape to a bountiful source of fruits and vegetables. Connor lives on several acres in Royals Oaks and for many years has focused on restoration of the 1880s farm buildings and orchard.

These free classes are designed for people with little to no experience growing vegetables or are new to the area that want get started now.

Please arrive 10 min early to register or sign in. Instruction is free but Quail Hollow collects $3.00 for use of the facilities.

Located at Quail Hollow Ranch. Contact Sue Proctor at sprocter@cruzio.com or call (831) 566-3382 for more information.

•••

UC Master Gardeners of Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties is a volunteer organization affiliated with UC Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Program.

Their mission is to extend research-based knowledge and information on home horticulture, pest management, and sustainable landscape practices to California residents.

UC Master Gardener programs include a gardening hotline, speaker’s bureau, information booths, demonstration gardens, events, and special projects.

For further information and to pre-register, visit mbmb.org.