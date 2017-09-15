Free Family Fun at the Elkhorn Slough Open House

Kick Off National Estuaries Week • Saturday, September 23, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ELKHORN SLOUGH — The Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve welcomes the community to its 2017 Open House on Saturday, September 23, 2017 to kick off National Estuaries Week with events and activities.

Activities and presentations are scheduled from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with local vendors on site all day selling fresh tacos, burritos and beverages.

2017 Elkhorn Slough Reserve Open House, celebrating National Estuaries Week. Enjoy guided walks and chat with scientists and ecological experts, get your hands dirty with land stewardship team, paint your face or some wetland wildlife, embark on a scavenger hunt, or magnify the weird and wonderful wildlife in a drop of slough water at the microscope lab. FREE and open to the public.

Hosted by the conservation partners of the Elkhorn Slough Reserve. Presenters include environmental educators, researchers, and land stewards from the Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve (ESNERR), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Elkhorn Slough Foundation (ESF).

Saturday, September 23, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Local food vendors will be on site all day selling fresh tacos, burritos and beverages. Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (Royal Oaks), CA

For event details, please visit www.elkhornslough.org or call the Elkhorn Slough Reserve Visitor Center at (831) 728-2822.

Administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and managed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve (ESNERR), is one of 28 reserves established nationwide to support long-term research, water-quality monitoring, environmental education, and coastal stewardship.

For 35 years, Elkhorn Slough Foundation (ESF) has worked in partnership with the Reserve, and is the only nonprofit organization solely dedicated to protecting Elkhorn Slough and its watershed forever. ESF has conserved and restored around 4,000 acres of critical habitat — approximately 9% of the watershed.

For information, please visit: www.elkhornslough.org.