Free Day at Children’s Museum of Discovery

Jan. 28 • Hosted By Triple P – Part of Positive Parenting Awareness Month

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — First 5 Santa Cruz County, which manages the Triple P – Positive Parenting Program announced that Triple P would sponsor Saturday, January 28 as a free day at the Santa Cruz Children’s Museum of Discovery as part of Positive Parenting Awareness Month. SCCMOD is inside the Capitola Mall, 1855 41st Ave. in Capitola.

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers are encouraged bring their kids to enjoy free admission to the Santa Cruz Children’s Museum of Discovery (SCCMOD) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can complete an activity “passport” for a chance to win raffle prizes, attend interactive, hands-on parenting workshops and have fun learning and exploring with their children.

January is the fifth annual Positive Parenting Awareness Month (PPAM) in Santa Cruz County, designated by the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. PPAM recognizes parenting as the most important job parents and caregivers have and highlights the value of parenting strategies such as spending quality time together, giving positive attention and giving descriptive praise as being simple and practical ways to change family members’ lives for the better.

“This is a great opportunity for families to engage with each other and enjoy educational opportunities at the Museum of Discovery, while engaging parents with Triple P resources to make parenting easier,” said David Brody, Executive Director of First 5 Santa Cruz County.

“Bringing parenting resources to our Museum families is a priority for the Santa Cruz Children’s Museum of Discovery. We are thrilled to partner with the Triple P program of First 5 as our organizations share the same goals of supporting families to promote children’s learning and development,” said Patrice Keet, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Santa Cruz Children’s Museum of Discovery

The mission of the Santa Cruz Children’s Museum of Discovery is to delight, inspire and challenge by providing an exciting and interactive learning environment in which children and their adults can explore the wonders of Santa Cruz County. Learn more at www.sccmod.org or www.facebook.com/SCCMOD.

The Triple P — Positive Parenting Program is a world-renowned program available to families in Santa Cruz County who have children ages birth to 16, including children with special needs. The program is available to all families in Santa Cruz County through a partnership between First 5 Santa Cruz County, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency and the Santa Cruz County Human Services Department. For more, visit www.triplep.first5scc.org or facebook.com/triplepscc.

•••