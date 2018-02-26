Workshop date: Saturday, March 3, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

The Santa Cruz Public Library System (SCPL) will host a free Citizenship information session and application workshop at the Downtown Branch Library at 224 Church St. on March 3rd from 1:30pm to 4:30pm. The workshop will be conducted by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) that provides accessible immigration resources to the community.

The event begins with a session designed to provide participants with information on the citizenship application process and the eligibility requirements to become an American citizen.

Those who are ready to apply can register in advance for a free on-site one-on-one session with an IRC trained immigration specialist who will help complete and submit the citizenship application (N-400); and file fee waivers on the participant’s behalf (if applicable). Afterwards and throughout the entire naturalization process, IRC will follow-up with the status of cases and serve as a representative with USCIS.

To register for the workshop please call (408) 658-9206 or email Kayla.Ladd@Rescue.org or register online at citizenshipmar3.eventbrite.com.

According to Director of Libraries Susan Nemitz, the Santa Cruz Public Libraries’ collaboration with IRC supports the Library’s mission by providing space and information that connects people with resources to empower themselves and strengthen community networks. She says, “Navigating the citizenship process can be overwhelming, and bringing this type of assistance to the community is critical.”