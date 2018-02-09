Community Volunteers Needed to Serve On District Committees

BOULDER CREEK — The San Lorenzo Valley Water District (SLVWD) announced the District is seeking applications for interested members of the community to participate as public members of SLVWD committees.

The Board of Directors established roles for public members on committees at its meeting on Nov. 5, 2015. The District committees include: Budget & Finance, Administration, Environmental, and Engineering & Planning. Committee members review items and provide feedback.

Each committee may seat one public member, in addition to two board members. All public member committee positions are voluntary. Applicants must be residents of the San Lorenzo Valley Water District service area and/or customers of the San Lorenzo Valley Water District. Current public members of committees are eligible to re-apply for their positions or for other committees.

Any person interested in filling a position on a committee as a public member must complete an application. Applications are available at www.slvwd.com. Completed applications can be sent to the District Secretary, 13060 Hwy. 9, Boulder Creek, CA 95006 or hmorrison@slvwd.com. The Board of Directors will make committee appointments based on applications received.

The San Lorenzo Valley Water District is located in the mountains of northern Santa Cruz County serving over 7,900 metered connections. Established in 1941, the district supplies water to the communities of Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Felton, Lompico, Manana Woods, Scotts Valley and Zayante.

•••

For more information, visit www.slvwd.com or www.facebook.com/slvwaterdistrict.