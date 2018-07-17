Four Minors Arrested for Aptos Hammer Attack

By Sergeant Brian Cleveland

On May 28, 2018 at 1:41 AM, four masked suspects broke into a garage in the 100 Block of Monte Vista Drive in Aptos and assaulted three teenage boys with hammers. The victims, ages 16 and 17, all suffered significant head injuries. The oldest victim required care at a trauma center and has not yet fully recovered.

Early in the investigation, Sheriff’s detectives identified and arrested the 15-year-old suspect. Since then, detectives served several search warrants and obtained additional information about the suspects and the circumstances of the assault, identifying the motive as an attempt to steal cannabis and cash.

Working closely with the District Attorney’s Office, detectives have now arrested all suspects responsible for the attack. “Sheriff Hart promised that everyone responsible for this brutal assault would be arrested, said Undersheriff Craig Wilson, “These suspects need to be held accountable for what they did.”

Anyone with additional information about this case should contact Sergeant Dee Baldwin at (831) 454- 7635. Questions concerning prosecution of the minors should be directed to the District Attorney.

•••

5/28/2018 at 1:41 a.m. CASE #: 18-04636 • 100 block of Monte Vista Drive, Aptos, CA • Attempted Murder and Robbery

Suspects Arrested: