Food Available for Gov’t. Workers Impacted by Shutdown

Federal Employees Welcome at the Food Bank’s Distribution Sites Throughout the County

The government shutdown is causing financial hardship for many federal employees, and Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County and its partner agencies in Santa Cruz County have food available for federal employees and their families who are being impacted.

“The food bank recognizes that this is a very real crisis for many hardworking families in our community and we want to do what we can to help them out in this time of need,” said Suzanne Willis, Second Harvest’s Development and Marketing Officer. “The cost of living is so high in this area that if you aren’t bringing in a paycheck, your basic needs can become compromised very quickly.”

Government employees or immediate family members are invited to pick up food at distribution sites located at agencies throughout Santa Cruz County.

It is advised to call Second Harvest’s Community Food Hotline to verify distribution dates and times, as schedules can be subject to change.

Second Harvest Food Bank Community Food Hotline: (831) 662-0991

Monday-Friday from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Friendly food bank staff will answer Hot Line callers’ questions in English or in Spanish, and direct them to the nearest food distribution site depending upon the callers’ locations.

There are two different Second Harvest programs that provide food at the distribution sights:

“Food For Children” (FFC) sites offer pre-packed bags of fruits, vegetables and dry food.

“Passion For Produce” (PFP) is set up like a farmer’s market, where clients bring their own bags and choose their own fruits and vegetables.

All food is free of charge.

It is recommended to bring strong bags or a rolling basket to assist with carrying food items.

•••

Founded in 1972, Second Harvest Food Bank was the first food bank in California and the second in the nation. Its mission is to end hunger and malnutrition by educating and involving the community. Its network of 200 local agencies and programs feeds 55,000 people in Santa Cruz County every month. For every dollar donated, it provides four healthy meals.

“Working together to end hunger through healthy food, education and leadership.”

www.thefoodbank.org