Folkloric African Art Show & Auction

Benefit for the Indigenous San Bushmen of Botswana

Friday, November 10 – 5 to 8 p.m. at the Museum of Art and History (MAH) 705 Front Street, Santa Cruz

A small, dusty settlement in the Kalahari Desert of Botswana seems like an unlikely place to find colorful, vivid folk-art. But that’s what Santa Cruz resident and Peace Corps volunteer Peggy Flynn found when she visited D’Kar, home to the San Bushman, an indigenous tribe, descendants of an ancient hunter-gatherer people of southern Africa.

In an art-collective run by the San Bushman she discovered oil paintings, prints and tapestries that depicted the San’s unique history and culture as beautifully as their ancestors had on rock paintings 70,000 years ago.

“It was just remarkable,” Flynn recalls. “These people live in a remote area and have little in the way of basic amenities. Yet there they were making some of the most beautiful art I’ve ever seen.”

Taken with what she saw and wanting to help, Flynn leaned on local friends and supporters to bring the San artists and their unique folk-art paintings and prints to California to exhibit and sell. Proceeds will support health education workshops for San youth, who suffer from the highest teen pregnancy and school dropout rates in the country; for art supplies; and for basic support of the San artists and their families. Workshops will provide skills and build capacity for dealing with modern day challenges, while learning art from San elders.

As urban development destroys traditional ways of life, the San people strive to maintain their cultural values. “For most of us, the bright light is art,” said one member of the San community. “Art is our refuge, both emotionally and financially.”

A benefit event to help the San people will take place at the Museum of Art & History (MAH) on Friday, November 10, 2017 from 5 to 8 pm. Community leader Martina O’Sullivan will emcee. The program includes:

Meet-the-Artists Reception featuring savory & sweet appetizers, wine, beer and more

Live Art Auction facilitated by former Watsonville Police Chief Terri Medina. For an advance view of artwork, please visit https://kalaharisan.org/art

A safari to the Okavango Delta, Botswana will also be auctioned

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the door or from Eventbrite at www.tinyurl.com/artsaveslives. All proceeds will support the San Bushman and their art collective. For additional information, including interview requests, contact Peggy Flynn at 831-332-9285 or peggyflynn26@gmail.com.

Donations are also being accepted at gofundme.com/savesanbushmanart-culture

The San Art Exhibit & Sale is affiliated with William James Assoc., a 501(c)3 non-profit (Federal Tax ID: 23-7320163).

KE A LEBOGA THATA (Thanks very much)