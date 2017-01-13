Focus Agriculture Applications Due Friday

Local National Award-Winning Agricultural Program

Applications due Friday, January 13, 2017

Three days remaining for applications to be submitted for Class XXVIIII (28) of Focus Agriculture, a “first-in-the-nation” program, designed for selected community leaders to learn about agriculture in Santa Cruz County and the Pajaro Valley. The program consists of once-a-month, daylong seminars, held over a period of nine months. Speakers, ranging from elected officials to representatives from environmental groups, address the class. The sessions cover such topics as: • Environment and technology • Ethnic groups in agriculture • Regional diversity of commodities produced • Many farm tours and hands-on experiences.

Twenty people to be selected for Class XXVIII

In announcing the application process for Class XXVIII, Agri-Culture President, Steve Bontadelli, stated, “Many people who are involved in the community are interested in agriculture. Focus Agriculture was created to allow community leaders an opportunity to learn, through discussions and hands-on experiences, about local agriculture.” Bontadelli continued, “We are proud that the program received a National Award in 2011.”

Alumni of the program include: John Laird, California Secretary of Resources Agency; Jimmy Panetta, 20th District Congressman; 2nd District County Supervisor Zach Friend,; 4th District County Supervisor Greg Caput; Willy Elliott-McCrea, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank; Maggie Ivy, Executive Director of the Santa Cruz County Convention and Visitors Council; Ted Burke, Owner, Shadowbrook Restaurant; Michael Watkins, Superintendent of County Office of Education; Bud Colligan, Founder/CEO, South Swell Ventures; and Ceil Cirillo, Tannery Arts Center.

Sessions will be held one full day per month commencing March 10, 2017 and ending October 20, 2017.

Applications are available online at www.agri-culture.us or at the Agri-Culture office, 141 Monte Vista Avenue, Watsonville and by calling (831) 722-6622.