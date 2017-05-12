2017 Santa Cruz County Fair Selects Theme

“Fly Me to the Fair” will be the foundation upon which the 2017 Santa Cruz County Fair is built. Member of the Board of Directors Loretta Estrada suggested the theme. “I was looking for something a little different,” explained Estrada.

The Santa Cruz County Fair celebrates the rich agricultural history of our community and people, and invests heavily in bringing this heritage to our youth. The 2017 Fair will be held for five days, September 13 – 17, at the Fairgrounds located on Highway 152 just east of Watsonville. Information on the Fair, and the Fairgrounds – a year round entertainment and event venue, can be found at www.santacruzcountyfair.com