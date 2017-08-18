Your Firefighters Say Thank You!

By Ryan Peters, Fire Captain, Aptos La Selva Fire Protection District

It’s another foggy summer morning here at the Aptos-La Selva Beach Fire Station # 3. The cool clean ocean air is always something I look forward to whenever I find myself on duty in this part of the Fire District.

For the last 17 years, I have had the privilege and honor of serving the communities and citizens of Aptos as a part of a thirty-member family of Firefighters whose mission it is to provide the very best in public safety, fire protection, and emergency medical services.

Taking a moment to reflect back on what’s important in the Fire Service, I always take note of the successful relationships we’ve built within the community. We who wear the uniform here at Aptos-La Selva Fire are public servants, and our job is based on a close relationship with you.

We innovate based on your changing needs in a fast paced world. Truly, without close relationships within the community and without a collaborative approach to how we address safety concerns, we cannot properly or efficiently provide you and yours with the brand of Fire Service you have come to expect from us.

What is the Aptos-La Selva “brand” of Fire Service? It begins with a family approach. Our small group of Firefighters is truly a family, and we pride ourselves on the fact that we have the opportunity each day to give back and protect yours. It really is what makes the Fire Service such a wonderful profession.

You provide us with the means and you trust us to serve, and it is our duty to do so to the very best of our abilities. Our brand of Fire Service is all about community and treating your family as a part of our own.

As many of you are aware, our agency has experienced its challenges lately. Through it all, our crews remained ever vigilant and prepared to provide efficient services. As these challenges evolved, our family was reminded of a valuable lesson: difficulties make you stronger and build ones character. I suppose all of us are forced to learn that lesson at some point.

Our members have learned that action is indicative of character and those actions speak volumes of ones character. As a collective, our character was challenged and at times questioned. And, as a collective, we remained true to our mission which is to unequivocally serve without distractions and without frivolous issues getting in the way of protecting the community.

Our resolve as a group dedicated to service was strengthened by a community who made it clear that they felt the same way about us as we felt about them.

We would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to the community on the behalf of all Aptos-La Selva Firefighters, Divisions Chiefs, and support staff. You demonstrated your devotion and commitment to all of us and we cannot express our gratitude in words.

We would also like to thank the Aptos-La Selva Fire Board of Directors for their support and collaboration as we continue to work together for the future of this great organization.

The Aptos-La Selva Fire District is as strong as ever and remains as a model of successful community centric and community first Fire Service. We are honored and privileged to serve, protect, and provide for the families of this great area on the Central Coast. Thank you for your support and dedication to your community. Stay safe!