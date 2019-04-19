Fire Station Burrito Breakfast

“We are a family” is how one volunteer described being a member of the volunteer fire team. The all-volunteer firefighters are not paid. Yet every one of the firefighters and medical staff undergoes the same extensive training as paid firefighters. Bonny Doon Fire Team was dispatched 138 times in 6 months.

Volunteers are equipped to handle vehicle extrications and cliff rescues down to Highway One. They are trained in firefighting and rescue scenarios and all the volunteers are Emergency Medical Responders or Emergency Medical Technicians.

Bonny Doon Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be hosting their annual fundraising breakfast on May 19, 2019 between 9am and 1pm at Martin Road Fire Station, 975 Martin Road, Bonny Doon. This is an opportunity to support our volunteers that respond to emergencies in the Bonny Doon area. This includes medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, injured hikers, mountain bikers or horseback riders and both woodland and structure fires.

The Burrito Breakfast will include a breakfast burrito, condiments, rice, beans, fruit, juice, coffee and tea. Children under 5 are free. A small plate will cost $5 and the cost of a large plate will be $10. There will be activities for children, live music, bake and shirt sale and a silent auction.

Proceeds of fundraising events go towards the purchase of firefighting and emergency medical equipment and equipment maintenance.

Bonny Doon Fire and Rescue, Inc. is actively looking to recruit more community members. County fire provides all the training, personal safety equipment, and medical response bags free of charge to the volunteers. Members of the community will have an opportunity to inquire about being a volunteer at the breakfast.

This friendly event is a good way to meet your neighbors and to be informed. CERT, Cal Fire, Bonny Doon Fire & Rescue and the Santa Cruz Fire Safe Council will have representatives on hand to share information regarding fire and wildfire safety. The California fire season is nearing, it is time to prepare. Support our volunteers and enjoy breakfast with the community.

•••

For more information: bonnydoonfire.org