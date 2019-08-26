Fifth Grader From Valencia Wins Beauty Pageant

Miss Dorothy DeLisle, an Aptos 5th grader at Valencia Elementary School, traveled to Sacramento on July 16 for the Sunburst Beauty Pageant.

She won Overall High Point and for her age division, (7-10) won Queen, Best Attire, Most Photogenic, Top Model Look and Demin Wear Winner.

She also participated in two other pageants this summer — My Royal Crown in Burbank and Golden Stars and Pretty Poppy Pageant in Concord. Dorothy took home top prizes in both.

“From my perspective, everyone is a winner. Everyone worked hard, everyone was beautiful, and everyone had fun,” Dorothy said. “And that’s what matters.”

Miss DeLisle plans to do as many pageants as she can this year, gain more experience, and start competing in national and international pageants in 2020. She also plans to go to college and is interested in becoming a dance instructor.

She is currently a student at Elaine’s Dance Studio in Santa Cruz.