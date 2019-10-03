Wednesday, Oct. 30 thru Sunday, Nov. 3

The City of Capitola Art & Cultural Commission is delighted to host the fifth annual Capitola Plein Air, juried art competition, exhibition, and sale. This is a FREE event, with hands-on art making for all visitors, live music, and forty local and regional artists selling their works and competing for the top prize.

Dozens of professional artists will paint en plein air in varied mediums, outdoors, throughout Capitola, at locations including New Brighton Beach, Depot Hill, the Esplanade, and the Jewel Box.

The best in show will be purchased for $1,500, and displayed as part of the City of Capitola’s public art collection. An $800 second place prize and other ribbons will be awarded.

Art sales benefit SPECTRA and arts education in The Soquel Union School District. This event is FREE to the public. All are welcome!

Artists for 2019

Mike Allison • Sally Bookman • Wendy Brayton • Tanvi Buch • Bonni Carver • Sandra Cherk • John Crawford • Wendy G. Franklin • Victoria Galitzine • Jon Golling • Annie Haines • Bruce Harman • Sterling Hoffmann • Franklin Lei • Suzi Long • Oscar Lopez • Heather Ihn Martin • Marie Massey • Kristian Matthews • Annette Dion McGowan • Fernando Micheli • Mark Monsarrat • Gia Moody • Sara Mordecai • Michael Mote • Deborah Newman • Joe Ortiz • Justin Owens • Erika Perloff • Chris Potter • Paul Rickard • Kari Ganoung Ruiz • Bonnie Joy Sedlak • Julia Munger Seelos • Al Shamble • Nancy Takaichi • Donna Theresa • Cleo Vilett • Marti Walker • Durre Waseem

Event Schedule

Paint Out

Oct. 30 – Nov. 2

The competition kicks off Wednesday! Watch 40 artists paint all around Capitola! Keep an eye out for easels as artists begin to capture the beauty of our landscape.

Quick Draw & Sale

Saturday, Nov. 2

10 a.m. —2 p.m.: All artists are required to paint during this time. They have a window of time (2 hours) to create art. The public is invited to view them in action!

They will have a booth set up in the Esplanade near Capitola Beach with a map that shows where all the artists plan to paint that day.

Come say hello! Paintings will be displayed and for sale. Enjoy live music by Alex Lucero.

Exhibition & Sale

Sunday, Nov. 3

11 a.m. — 4 p.m.: Exhibition at New Brighton Middle School Performing Arts Center (250 Washburn Ave.) Free Admission!

More than 100-framed paintings will be on display for the competition, exhibition, and sale. The public is invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award and enjoy the exhibition, live music, and hands-on art making.

Local food truck will be on hand for hungry visitors.

•••

For more info: www.capitolapleinair.com