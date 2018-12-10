Ferdinand is a Sweetie

Gentle Ferdinand (ID#A252478) is a sweetie. He lures you in with his green eyes and you can’t help falling in love with his purr and friendly demeanor. Volunteers report he loves snuggles, content to sit in your lap.

Ferdinand is a neutered male, black Domestic Medium hair, apprx. 4 years old.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182