Ferdinand is a Sweetie

By Michael Oppenheimer on December 10, 2018

Ferdinand is a Sweetie

Gentle Ferdinand (ID#A252478) is a sweetie.  He lures you in with his green eyes and you can't help falling in love with his purr and friendly demeanor. Volunteers report he loves snuggles, content to sit in your lap.

Ferdinand is a neutered male, black Domestic Medium hair, apprx. 4 years old.

To adopt your new friend, visit one of the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter locations, or their website at www.scanimalshelter.org

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

  • Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062
    • Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076
    • Hours: Monday – Saturday  9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182

