Felton Branch Library Closes Nov. 1

Preparations Underway as Move to New Facility Begins

The Santa Cruz Public Library System (SCPL) has announced the official closure date of the existing Felton Branch Library is Nov. 1 in order to begin the move to the new facility.

The Felton Branch closed its doors to the public at the end of business on October 31. There was a reception for the public to celebrate the old Belardi building’s 63 years.

The target Grand Opening date for the new library is January 25, 2020.

The new 9,000 square foot 21st Century Library will include a children’s area, a teen area, meeting room, reading room, energy efficient construction, and modern electrical infrastructure.

The adjacent Nature Discovery Park is a wonderful outdoor addition to the facility that has a brought restored riparian habitat for children and adults alike to explore our local flora and fauna and engage in learning activities that explore our natural environment.

Library Director Susan Nemitz has previous experience working on library building projects. According to Nemitz, “This community has worked hard for many years to realize its vision of a modern Felton library. Incorporating nature into the design was important, and I think we are all going to be pleased by the results.”

Felton Branch Library users are encouraged to change their hold pickup location to any other branch in the library system. All books and media not returned before October 31 will be transferred to the Scotts Valley Branch and expected to be returned there.

Library services are accessible from any branch library during open hours, by phone at 831-427-7713, or by emailing elibrary@santacruzpl.org. Many of our entertainment and research collections are available online via our website at santacruzpl.org.

The current collection of books and media at Felton will be evaluated and the best items reassigned to other branches. Collection Development Librarians are already preparing an Opening Day collection for the new branch.

The Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries will hold a big book sale in the branch after it has closed on Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8. Everything, including furniture and fixtures, will be for sale.