February Cleanup: Corcoran Lagoon

Join Save Our Shores and Stewards February 16 from 9–11 a.m.

It is recommend that all volunteers dress in layers, wear sun protection, and bring a filled reusable water bottle. An adult MUST accompany volunteers under the age of 18. There are no restrooms or drinking fountains on site. Parking will be limited so please plan accordingly.

No RSVPs are necessary, but you can sign our online waiver ahead of time to save time and reduce our paper use at saveourshores.org/waiver.

Corcoran Lagoon is located between East Cliff and Portola drives at Coastview Drive in the Santa Cruz County. Volunteers should meet at the stairs leading to the beach at 20th Ave.

•••

For more information: (831) 462-5660 x 2 or nia@saveourshores.org.