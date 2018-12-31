A strong commitment to customers has helped Fatima’s Fine Jewelry in Watsonville succeed and grow over the last 20 years. The owners, Franco and Fatima, started their business with door-to-door jewelry sales in their local neighborhood.

In January 1995, they moved into their first permanent location at the Watsonville Discount Mall. Fatima’s flourished at the mall for two decades, before moving to their current location at 307 Main Street. The store is still run by Franco and Fatima, along with daughter Jazmine and son Franco Jr. helping with promoting the store and various tasks. It’s a family run business that caters to its community.

“Service, hard work, and attention to the customers,” said Franco, are the keys to success that have kept the jewelry store in business for nearly 25 years. Fatima’s offers a range of gold and diamond products, as well as many services–such as battery replacements and custom work–that customers won’t be able to find online.

Their in-store business not only does repairs, but also provides exquisite custom work. Additionally, the shop has a wide selection of products that cannot be found in some of the large chain jewelry stores in located in Santa Cruz County. Franco claims that Fatima’s has a selection “three to four times” larger than many of the chain jewelers in the area.

Fatima’s carries a wide range of products, including favorites among the local Watsonville community. According to Franco, the most popular items in the store include promise and wedding rings, jewelry for quinceañeras and baptisms. The store carries timeless brands such as Le Vian, Bulova, Michael Kors, Citizens, Lacoste, Ferrari, G-Shock and many more.

The products sold at Fatima’s are not only enjoyable to wear, but also serve as a wonderful investment to cherish and enjoy for many years.

On a number of online review sites (such as Yelp), Fatima’s Fine Jewelry has highly rated reviews by new and repeat customers. They praise the exceptional customer service and knowledgeable staff. As the owner, Franco attempts to put himself in the customer’s shoes and offers, “good service, a friendly smile, and a handshake” to all visitors in the store.

Fatima’s has been serving families over multiple generations with the grandparents, parents and even grown children stopping by the store.

At Fatima’s Fine Jewelry, they believe that jewelry should make you feel unique, beautiful, and truly amazing. Their mission has always been to provide exceptional service as they help you find jewelry that you will fall in love with each time you put it on. The entire team at Fatima’s Fine Jewelry in downtown Watsonville would like to invite you to come pay a visit to Fatima’s, centrally located on Main Street.

Franco emphasizes that his business will customize the jewelry to please the customer’s needs, and offers occasional specials on all types of jewelry products and services.

Stop by Fatima’s Fine Jewelry in Watsonville and see for yourself all they have to offer!

•••

Fatima’s Fine Jewelry: 307 Main Street, Suite #101, Watsonville, California 95076. Visit www.fatimasfinejewelry.com for more info.

Phone: (831) 768-1887. Email: fatimas finejewelry@gmail.com.