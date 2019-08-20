“Fascinatin’ Rhythms” — Presented by the Santa Cruz Follies

It’s Countdown Time for the 64th-annual Santa Cruz Follies! This year SC Follies presents “Fascinatin’ Rhythms,” a collection of American popular music through the ages. The show is directed by Jo Luttringer.

“Fascinatin’ Rhythms” will be performed at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium (307 Church Street, Santa Cruz) Wednesday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 14, with daily 1 p.m. shows and an evening performance Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Talented performers from all around Santa Cruz County, all over the age of 50, will entertain thousands of visitors from all over California, Oregon, and Nevada during the Follies Week.

Come to the Civic and check out this lovely show!

•••

Tickets: $22 general admission/$5 10-and-under. Tickets may be purchased at SCO (222 Market Street, Santa Cruz), online at santacruztickets.com or at the Civic Auditorium box office. Purchased tickets can be used for any performance. Additional information available from SCO Santa Cruz, (831) 423-6640, or email santacruzfollies@att.net, or www.santacruzfollies.com