ArtSmart Series • October 6 through May 4

Tandy Beal and Company presents ArtSmart Family First Saturday Concert Series, starting this October. Extraordinary Bay Area artists in dance, music and circus bring high-quality, interactive, and affordable concerts for families in downtown Santa Cruz. This is an opportunity to bring the family together, for children to invite parents, grandparents, and friends to a concert with an inspiring adventure in art and wonder, exciting for people of all ages.

The series will be held at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Santa Cruz and will run October 6 through May 4, the first Saturday of the month, starting at 11a.m. lasting approximately one hour, until 12 p.m. Performances include:

Oct 6 @ 11 a.m.: Tom Noddy and his Amazing Bubble Magic! Tom kicks off this series with his exuberant one-of-a-kind shows, full of astonishing and fun delights! He has performed on four continents, bringing his unique magic of bubbles to people of all ages. Tom still lives in Santa Cruz and travels extensively, bringing this beautiful art form with him as he watches our changing world through the film of soap bubbles.

Nov 3 @ 11 a.m.: The Magic Carpet: World Dance and Rhythms! Professional dancers from around the world inspire us with their traditional dance and music. A short video gives an introduction to the geography of each country. Dancers are chosen from various continents to provide a range of global cultures. You get to see the world, even without a passport!

Dec 8 @ 11 a.m.: Community Sing with KITKA! Join Kitka in a celebratory circle of song! Dedicated to developing new audiences for music rooted in Balkan, Slavic, and Caucasian women’s vocal traditions, Kitka strives to expand the boundaries of folk song as a living and evolving expressive art form. And they will do it with YOU singing with (or listening to) them! “A refreshing spin on seasonal choral music… thoroughly marvelous!” – NPR

February 2 @ 11 a.m.: Linda Tillery and the Cultural Heritage Choir! The Cultural Heritage Choir, a Grammy© nominated, percussion driven, vocal ensemble, is world renowned for their breathtaking performances of African American ‘roots music’ with its West African and Caribbean origins. The Cultural Heritage Choir inspires us with compelling rhythms, history and sparkling energy on stage–through stick, song, dance and story.

March 2 @ 11 a.m.: Wowie-Zowie! — Jeff Raz, the One and Only! Meet star of Cirque du Soleil and Pickle Family Circus, Jeff Raz! This zany performance brings us all into the wonderment of circus and physical comedy. Musical juggling, astounding feats of balance, and many interactive sections to bring joy, wonder and inspiration!

April 6 @ 11 a.m.: Tammi Brown Band! Another local hero with worldwide followers! Tammi takes us on the evolution of the voice through gospel, R&B, pop & world music with her band.

May 4 @ 11 a.m.: The Jazz Time Machine! Steve Wilson takes us on a magical mystery tour of 100 years of jazz in 60 minutes with a great jazz trio. They show us how Jazz transforms through ragtime, swing, cool, fusion, be-bop, pop, hip-hop! SC Metro voted Steve ‘Best Local Musician’!

TICKETS: Single Show Prices: Adults $15, Children $10. Tickets available at www.artsmartfamilies.brownpapertickets.com

Half Season Pass, includes 4 of 7 shows: Adults $13, Children $7 Choose shows as you go; no reservation necessary, just produce your Half Season Pass at the door. Arrive 15 minutes early!

Discount Season Pass, includes 7 of 7 shows: Adults $11, Children $5. Great ticket deals through the holidays! Still great deals afterwards!

Tandy Beal and Company’s sponsors for this series: the California Arts Council, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the Hewlett Foundation, Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, Monterey Peninsula Foundation, Arts Council Santa Cruz County, Lighthouse Bank, Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, and the Leadership Circle. For more information visit: www.tandybeal.com