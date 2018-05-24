Explore the Final Frontier

Santa Cruz Public Library’s Astronomy Program Series and Telescope Check is Out of This World

The Santa Cruz Public Library System (SCPL) announced a new program and service designed to educate adults and families about astronomy.

The program, called Reach for the Stars, explores all facets of astronomy at various branch libraries throughout the county. Experienced astronomers, complete beginners, adults, and kids will find this series fun and informative. Topics will vary month-to-month.

Other upcoming Reach for the Stars programs in the series include an exploration of star types and light pollution, and comets and asteroids. Star Types and Light Pollution will be held at the Boulder Creek Branch Library, 13390 West Park Ave., on Tuesday June 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Comets and Asteroids will be held at the Aptos Branch library, 7695 Soquel Dr., Tuesday July 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

SCPL is piloting a new service in conjunction with the Reach for the Stars program series, where borrowers will be able to check out a telescope with their library card. The telescopes will be subject to the same rules as most library materials, except they will not be renewable. There a limited number of telescopes available for checkout, but they can be requested and put on hold. This new service will be available beginning May 16.

According to Library Director Susan Nemitz, “This is a great example of 21st century library service, where the library isn’t just providing books so people learn passively about a topic. We deliver programs for hands-on learning, we connect people with experts and each other, and provide tools for people to create new experiences for themselves- in this case with check-out-able telescopes.”

SCPL is also inviting the public to name the telescopes during a naming contest between May 16 and May 31. Anyone may enter the contest by submitting up to 3 name suggestions either in person at any branch library or via Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter by tagging us @santacruzpl and using the hashtag #ReachfortheStars.

The Santa Cruz Public Libraries (SCPL) system delivers information, education, enrichment and inspiration through a network of 10 neighborhood library branches, a web-based digital library, a Bookmobile and community-based programs. Branch locations include Aptos, Boulder Creek, Branciforte, Capitola, Downtown Santa Cruz, Felton, Garfield Park, La Selva Beach, Live Oak and Scotts Valley. Learn more about SCPL at SantaCruzPL.org