Expanded Hours for Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Begins June 2 with Increased Hours, More Computers, and More Books

SANTA CRUZ — The Santa Cruz Public Libraries (SCPL), a network of 10 neighborhood library branches throughout Santa Cruz County has announced a large investment by local leaders. This investment, totaling $1M, will expand hours at all branch libraries beginning on June 2 and bring in new computers and more books throughout the year. The investment plan also adds Sunday hours in the San Lorenzo Valley and expands morning, evening and Saturday access in all regions of the County.

In 2016, SCPL learned that difficult commutes and transportation issues require longer Library hours closer to people’s homes meaning the residents of Santa Cruz County need libraries to be open for longer hours in their communities. Parents with toddlers requested earlier opening times while families requested later closing times and more weekend hours.

The library is the only place for many residents to access the Internet, digital tools, and training they need to participate fully in community life. To meet current demand, increased hours of availability and convenient easy-to-use technologies have been a critical need. In addition to increased hours of operation, the investment plan updates all current computers, adds additional desktop computers and laptops for checkout at all branches, updates printers, and adds wireless printing. These technology upgrades are scheduled throughout the 2017-2018 Fiscal Year beginning in July.

According to Library Director Susan Nemitz, “The message we got from the community during our strategic planning conversations was loud and clear: we want more convenient hours, better access to technology, and more books.”

With an additional 9 hours per week, Felton will act as the regional destination for Sunday Library service in the San Lorenzo Valley, while the Westside community enjoys Saturday service at Garfield Park. At the Downtown Santa Cruz Branch, evening hours have been restored to pre-2008 levels.

Director Nemitz says, “As one branch closes for remodeling or a complete rebuild, other branches in the region may take on the staff and additional hours to assist in providing essential library services.”

The Santa Cruz Public Libraries invites the entire community to their local branch library on Friday June 2 to celebrate the first day of expanded hours. Stop by and see what you can do with the extra time and new equipment at your library.

The Santa Cruz Public Libraries (SCPL) system delivers information, education, enrichment and inspiration through a network of 10 neighborhood library branches, a web-based digital library, a Bookmobile and community-based programs. SCPL serves children, teens and adults. Residents can explore a wide range of interests from academic research, book clubs and literacy programs to locally produced music and local history.

Branch locations include Aptos, Boulder Creek, Branciforte, Capitola, Downtown Santa Cruz, Felton, Garfield Park, La Selva Beach, Live Oak and Scotts Valley. Learn more about SCPL at SantaCruzPL.org or via Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

•••

New Branch Hours