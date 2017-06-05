Envision Scotts Valley: Let’s Hear from You!

The City of Scotts Valley is embarking on an effort to define a common vision for its future by updating its General Plan and the public is invited to attend an Open House workshop to share their input. The workshop will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Scotts Valley Community Center – 360 Kings Village Rd. Interactive stations will be available for community members to share their thoughts on Scotts Valley and what they hope to see in the future. Children are welcome.

Those unable to attend the workshop are encouraged to visit the City’s General Plan website at: www.scottsvalleygeneralplan.com. This website has more information about the General Plan Update, including the online survey and a place to sign up for e-mail updates.

The Scotts Valley General Plan is the City policy document that provides guidance for many important issues such as how and where we should grow: improving traffic circulation and safety, mobility options such as bike routes and trails, improving our housing and education facilities, and increasing parks and recreation opportunities.

The existing General Plan was adopted in 1994, 23 years ago. The first step in updating the plan is to hear from the community. What does the community like about Scotts Valley? What challenges might we face over the next 25 years and how should we plan for such change? What is the community’s vision of Scotts Valley for the year 2035?

“The Scotts Valley General Plan helps define who we are and where we want to go as a community,” said Randy Johnson, Scotts Valley Mayor. “We welcome everyone to come to the Open House workshop, as well as, participate in an online survey to express their visions for Scotts Valley over the next 25 years. This is a great opportunity to be part of the planning process and to help shape our community.”

For more information, call the Scotts Valley Planning Department at (831) 440-5630.