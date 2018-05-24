Enchanting Gardens Tour in Bonny Doon

Benefit for Valley Churches United

“Enchanting Gardens in the Mountains,” a tour of seven magical gardens in Bonny Doon, will be held Sunday, June 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Among the highlights are a 1938 mission-style estate with extensive gardens that reflect Italianate and European touches; a completely organic garden, lovingly tended for over 40 years; vintage rose gardens, ponds, waterfalls, Bonsai garden, chicken coops, metal sculptures, garden art, a spectacular garden with ocean views, and so much more.

Garden tour tickets are $20; they can be purchased now at Valley Churches United, 9400 Highway 9, Ben Lomond (9 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekdays). After May 25, tickets may be purchased at Scarborough Gardens, Scotts Valley; Mountain Feed & Farm Supply, Ben Lomond; San Lorenzo Garden Center, Santa Cruz; and The Garden Company, Mission Street, Santa Cruz. Garden addresses and maps are included with tickets.

As there are no restaurants in Bonny Doon, gourmet lunches will be available for purchase for $12. Visitors may choose from several lovely gardens where they may enjoy their noonday meal. Please reserve your lunch in advance by calling 831-336-8098 or 831-469-0688.

All proceeds will go to Valley Churches United to provide food and emergency services to those in need in the San Lorenzo Valley, Scotts Valley, and Bonny Doon. With community support, the Ben Lomond nonprofit has provided these services and more for over 35 years.

•••

For more tour information, call 831-336-8258, ext. 228, or visit vcum.org.