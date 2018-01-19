Emergency Tree Removal on Highway 1

A one-day emergency tree removal project on Highway 1 in Aptos will take place next Wednesday, Jan. 24, Caltrans officials have announced.

Both directions of Hwy. 1 will be have closures with traffic breaks from Rio Del Mar to State Park Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 9 am until 12 noon. Northbound Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes, while southbound motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

A crane will be used to help extract a deceased redwood tree. This roadwork is necessary to maintain the safety of all travelers.

Electronic message boards have been posted to alert motorists of this roadwork and the CHP will be present to assist with traffic control. This roadwork is being performed by the Santa Cruz South Maintenance and Santa Cruz Tree crews.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Cruz County, residents can call the District 5 toll free number at 1-831-423-0396 or can visit our website at: http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#scr