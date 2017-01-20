Header

Elkhorn Slough Closed Saturday & Sunday

By Michael Oppenheimer on January 20, 2017

Road Closures & Potential Weather Hazards Shut Down Reserve

Elkhorn Slough Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comDue to road closures and safety concerns associated with potential weather hazards, Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville, will be closed on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, 2017.

Elkhorn Slough Reserve plans to resume its normal operating hours on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Reserve’s regular operating hours are Wednesday through Sunday 9:00am – 5:00pm; closed on Mondays & Tuesdays.

For more information, please visit www.elkhornslough.org or call (831) 728-2822.

