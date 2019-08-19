Eleventh Annual Testicle Festival

The 11th Annual Testicle Festival, put on by the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee of the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau, will be held on Saturday, August 24, from 3 – 7 p.m. at Estrada Deer Camp in Watsonville.

Very popular local band “No Respect!” has been selected to play, just one of the many regional events they perform at. They are known for their wide range of songs – from Rock n’ Roll to Latin and more.

Popular local chef, Loretta Estrada, will be preparing the Rocky Mountain Oysters, while firefighter Derek Witmer will be barbequing the chicken. The event will have a raffle, live and silent auction as well as a horseshoe contest for adults and children.

The popular “It’s All in the Sauce” Contest returns! The sauces are prepared to be enjoyed with the Rocky Mountain Oysters, and each attendee will have a chance to vote on their favorite choice.

If you haven’t tried a rocky mountain oyster, now is the time!

•••

For more info, visit our website, www.Agri-Culture.us, or purchase tickets and sponsorships on www.eventbrite.com (search for “11th Annual Testicle Festival” in Watsonville).