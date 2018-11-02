Election Night Workers Needed!

The 2018 election shows signs of a strong turnout, and we need your help. We had 2,000 people show up for the first day of voting alone, and mail ballots have been coming in like gangbusters. We are looking for about 40 people to help us out at 701 Ocean Street on election night, and several more at a processing center (Resurrection Church) in Aptos.

It is a late shift — 8 p.m.-1 a.m. — and we pay $80. You will be processing election materials, checking in supplies, moving materials — things like that. Some jobs are seated, some are on your feet. Ages 16 and up are welcome.

Your Democracy needs you!

If you are interested, please email info@votescount.com. Thank you, Jason Hoppin Communications Manager County of Santa Cruz