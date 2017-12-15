January 24 – 27, 2018 at Asilomar Conference Grounds in Pacific Grove

The Ecological Farming Association (EcoFarm) presents the annual EcoFarm Conference January 24 – 27, 2018 at Asilomar Conference Grounds in Pacific Grove.

As the oldest and largest organic farming event in the West, EcoFarm is a prime networking and educational hub for farmers, ranchers, distributors, retailers, activists, researchers, and educators – featuring over 70 workshops, keynote speakers, discussion groups, an exhibitor marketplace, seed swap, live entertainment, mixers, and delicious organic meals. To learn more and to register, visit www.eco-farm.org/conference

The EcoFarm Conference provides an opportunity for inspiration, collaboration, and celebration. This year’s conference theme is “Sow Good,” with a focus on Regenerative Agriculture, a recent and growing movement that combines time-honored practices of caring for the soil and cultivating ecosystem health with new science into a proposed solution for rebalancing the global carbon cycle. Website: www.eco-farm.org/conference/

Keynote Speakers

Wednesday Keynote – Regenerating Our Soils: Hope for Farming and Climate

Ray Archuleta , Natural Resources Conservation Service, Greensboro, NC

, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Greensboro, NC Gabe Brown , Brown’s Ranch, Bismarck, ND

, Brown’s Ranch, Bismarck, ND David Johnson, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM

Thursday Keynote – Eliminating Hunger: The First Requisite of Agricultural Sustainability

John Ikerd , Professor Emeritus of Agricultural Economics at University of Missouri, Fairfield, IA

, Professor Emeritus of Agricultural Economics at University of Missouri, Fairfield, IA Doria Robinson, Executive Director of Urban Tilth, Richmond, CA

Friday Keynote – Successful Organic Farmers

Jean-Martin Fortier , La Ferme des Quatre-Temps, Québec, Canada

, La Ferme des Quatre-Temps, Québec, Canada Deborah Harley , Harley Farms Goat Dairy, Pescadero, CA

, Harley Farms Goat Dairy, Pescadero, CA Javier Zamora, JSM Organic Farms, Royal Oaks, CA

Saturday Keynote – Honoring Land, Food Systems, and Community

Winona LaDuke, Honor the Earth, White Earth, MN

Pre-Conference Events

Tuesday, January 23: Regenerative Agriculture Field Day at Paicines Ranch — Hosted on the historic Paicines Ranch — which encompasses 7,600 acres of rangeland, vineyards and row crops — this special pre-conference field day will give attendees the opportunity to see regenerative practices on the ranch and learn about the overarching frameworks and core principles from top leaders in the field.

Wednesday, January 24 : Bus Tour — Organic Farming On and Near the Hollister Plain: The 2018 EcoFarm Bus Tour promises a diverse and informative all-day field trip, visiting four organic farms in and around Hollister. The Hollister plain and surrounding foothills feature a great range of crops suited to the climate and fertile coastal soils, as demonstrated by the range of farms we will tour. Lunch will be catered by acclaimed chef Jim Denevan, of Outstanding In The Field in Santa Cruz, with many ingredients provided by farms we visit.

Regenerative Agriculture Intensive: Learn all about the mysteries of the living soil, meet fellow soil stewards and join the carbon-farming revolution! In-depth presentations by leading soil health visionaries, organizers, policy groups and practitioners will be complemented by ample time for dialogue during Q&A and in break-out groups.

Organic Orchard Intensive: The day will begin with a focus on tree nutrition and understory management followed by a varietal showcase where experts will discuss some of their favorite varieties that have market potential for small-scale growers. The speakers will then delve into winter and summer pruning and organic options for holistic disease management. The day will end with a discussion about biodiversity and how best to incorporate Permaculture concepts into orchards. There will be ample time for questions for our expert presenters.

Produce Safety: Fruit growers and vegetable farmers – as well as other people who are interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule, Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), and food safety in general – should all attend the PSA Grower Training Course. There will be time for questions and discussion, so participants should come prepared to share their experiences and produce-safety questions.

EcoFarm Conference Workshops

From food justice and labor issues, to crop-specific topics and advances in farming technology, to marketing ideas and tips, there’s something for everyone at EcoFarm Conference!

Workshop Tracks: Soil, Roots, Water • Crops & Seeds • Pests, Beneficials & Habitat • Regenerative Agriculture • Livestock • Production, Tools & Equipment • Marketing, Retail & Wholesale • Regulations, Organics & Certification • Farm Business & Labor • Farmer-to-Farmer • Food Justice • Activist, Policy & Community • Permaculture, Gardener, Food & Health EcoFarm Conference

Workshops Focusing on Regenerative Agriculture: What Makes a Healthy Soil? • Growing Soil – from North Dakota to California • Carbon Farm Planning for Multiple Benefits • Regenerative Grazing: Managing Healthy Ecosystem Processes Using Livestock • The New Normal: Farmers Adapt to Climate Change • Placing Carbon Back into Our Soils

Special Events & Features at EcoFarm

Opening Night Art Show: A Precautionary Tale EcoFarm is delighted to premiere the latest project by Douglas Gayeton of the acclaimed Lexicon of Sustainability! Gayeton’s signature “information artwork” illustrates the story of a tiny town in the Italian Alps, whose people triumphed in banning the use of all pesticides in their community.

Seed and Scion Swap: Immerse yourself in the magical world of seeds and expand the biodiversity of your farm or garden by gathering up seeds of non-hybrid, non-GMO varieties from fellow seed savers.

Wine & Cider Tasting: World-class organic vintners and cider producers pour spirits paired with tasty provisions.

Beer & Cheese Tasting: Local curd-eous cheesemakers and hoptastic brewers fill up your tasting glass and bellies with California’s best.

EcoFarm Dance: Known as “the West Coast’s hottest Brazilian band,” SambaDá meshes musical styles and unites us on the dance floor.

Exhibitor Marketplace: The tented Marketplace showcases over 60 businesses and nonprofit organizations including Patagonia, Kult-Kress cultivating and weeding machines, and more!

•••

To register as a participant or exhibitor go to: https://eco-farm.org/conference/2018/register-now