Down To Earth Women Luncheon

Record-Breaking Attendance!

The 10th Annual Down to Earth Women (DEW) Luncheon was held at Driscoll’s Rancho Corralitos in Watsonville, and had a record attendance – over 320 women! This event is for women who are involved in, or support, agriculture in Santa Cruz County and the Pajaro Valley. The purpose of the luncheon is to raise funds for Agri-Culture’s Focus Agriculture program, the Jimmie Cox Memorial Scholarship fund and the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau’s school programs.

This year’s featured speaker for the event was Jan Wilson and Carren Dixon, Owners, Buttercup Cakes and Farmhouse Frosting, who spoke on the topic “Three Generations of a Sweet Success.” Brittany Nielsen, News Anchor, KSBW Action News 8, was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the luncheon.

Also speaking at the event was Beverly Grova, Vice President of Philanthropy, Dominican Hospital Foundation, who spoke about her experience as a participant in Agri-Culture’s Focus Agriculture program. Maria Vasquez, 1993 Jimmie Cox Memorial Scholarship recipient, read a message from Ashley Devery (2017 recipient who could not attend the luncheon) about her education and how the scholarship will help her achieve her degree.

Women wearing hats has become a tradition of the event.

