“Drive for Schools” Now Underway

The 14th Annual Drive for Schools, Santa Cruz County’s largest school fundraiser, is now underway. Eighty-five schools in Santa Cruz County are selling tickets to raise money for their schools while giving the community an opportunity to win a new car, cash prizes, merchandise and gift certificates from local businesses. Each school keeps all the money they raise, with no overhead costs.

Sponsored by the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Toyota of Santa Cruz and Subaru of Santa Cruz, this year’s Drive for Schools Grand Prize winner will get to choose a new car (Toyota Prius C or Subaru Crosstrek) or $25,000 in cash. Other prizes include ten $1,000 cash prizes and valuable gift certificates and merchandise.

The public can purchase tickets from school volunteers through October 21. Tickets are $5 each or $25 for 6. Drive for Schools tickets include a coupon to park for free at the Boardwalk on October 28 for the prize drawing. Winners need not be present to win.

Drive for Schools has raised $5.4 million dollars for local schools since 2005. Schools use the funds for art, music, and sports programs as well as field trips, science camp, and classroom supplies.

The largest school fundraiser in Santa Cruz County, Drive for Schools is sponsored by Subaru of Santa Cruz, Toyota of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk who share the cost of the new car and other cash prizes and donate employee time to organize the fundraiser. Dozens of local businesses donate valuable prizes for the event. Hundreds of school volunteers coordinate their school’s ticket sales. Tickets and posters are printed by Mission Printers in Santa Cruz.

•••

Visit www.beachboardwalk.com/driveforschools for a list of participating schools, prizes, rules and ticket information