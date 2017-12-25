The Draft 2040: County Regional Transportation Plan

RTP Available for Public Review and Comment • Dec. 8, 2017, to Feb. 5, 2018

The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) periodically completes a Regional Transportation Plan according to state guidelines to guide short- and long-range transportation planning and project implementation for the county. This 2040 Regional Transportation Plan (The “2040 RTP”) is the RTC’s comprehensive planning document that provides guidance for transportation policy and projects through the year 2040.

The 2040 RTP is based on a sustainability framework using the Sustainable Transportation Analysis and Rating System (STARS) to identify the goals, policies and thus the projects and programs to achieve a more sustainable transportation system. Sustainability is defined as balancing economic, environmental and equity interests.

Individual projects listed in the 2040 RTP must still undergo separate design and environmental processes, and can only be implemented as local, state and federal funds become available. This RTP, along with those from Monterey and San Benito Counties, has also been incorporated into a Metropolitan Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy (MTP/SCS) covering the three-county Monterey Bay area that will meet state and federal guidelines.

The sections of the draft 2040 RTP are: • Chapter 1 – Why Sustainability? • Chapter 2 – Transportation Network • Chapter 3 – Travel Patterns • Chapter 4 – Vision for 2040 • Chapter 5 – Funding Our Transportation System • Chapter 6 – Transportation Investments • Chapter 7 – System Performance • Chapter 8 – Environmental and Air Quality Review • Chapter 9 – What’s Next?

A public hearing for the Draft 2040 RTP will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission meeting located at the City of Santa Cruz Council Chambers, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz.

The 2040 RTP is a long-range (22 year) transportation plan for the Santa Cruz County area. The plan assesses the transportation challenges we face now and those we will face in the future. The plan includes strategies to address our transportation challenges, a list of transportation needs (highway, road, transit, bicycle, pedestrian, freight, airport, etc.), and priorities for limited funds. The RTP is updated every four or five years to address new trends, issues, and priorities, and to incorporate new state and federal regulations.

Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR)

The potential environmental impacts of the Draft 2040 RTP are collectively detailed in one Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Draft 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) and its Sustainable Communities Strategy (SCS), which encompasses the three RTPs for Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties.

The Draft EIR is available for public review and comment from December 4, 2017 to February 5, 2018.

A public hearing for the Draft EIR will be held Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at the Live Oak Community Complex (Simpkins), 979 17th Street, Santa Cruz.

The Draft 2040 RTP and the Draft EIR can be found at www.sccrtc.org/2040-rtp and copies will be available at Santa Cruz County libraries.

•••