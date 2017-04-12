Open Wed. 1:30 To 6:30 p.m.

By Nicole Zahm

April 5 begins the Downtown Farmers’ Market the spring/summer schedule every Wednesday from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. With longer days things are bumping up in the agriculture department. Walking around the market, the aisles are starting to stretch their legs and flaunt their good looks in your direction.

Strawberries dropped onto the tables in decent numbers in mid March and beautiful Haas avocados nestled into wooden boxes at the Brokaw farm stand. Golden Nugget mandarins and Navel oranges are sweet and juicy and won’t be around for much longer.

And the flowers, these rose up from flooded fields. The ranunculus and anemones are a sight to see. Take the extra hour at the Downtown Market to fill up your grocery bags. Then, enjoy a locally sourced meal from the artisanal chefs that serve it up each week in our seated area.

New Crops …

Strawberries, Asparagus, Artisanal Cheeses, fresh, aged and delicious and Garden Starts to plant your home garden.

New and Returning Vendors …

Stepladder Creamery with goat cheeses, subtropical fruit and avocados.

Vasquez Farm based out of Moss Landing, they bring organic strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and others.

Old House organic garden starts.

Rider Ranch hard apple cider.

Blue House Farm beautiful bouquets, shelling beans (late summer) and all kinds of veggies.

•••

For more information visit: www.santacruzfarmersmarket.org