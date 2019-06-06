The 12th Annual Down to Earth Women (DEW) Luncheon was held at Driscoll’s Rancho Corralitos in Watsonville, and had a record attendance — over 350 women!

This event is for women, who are involved in, or support, agriculture in Santa Cruz County and the Pajaro Valley.

This year’s featured speaker for the event was Ella King, Owner, Café Ella and Ella’s at the Airport, who spoke on the topic “Good Food is the Foundation of Genuine Happiness.”

Brittany Nielsen, News Anchor, KSBW Action News 8, was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the luncheon.

The purpose of the luncheon is to raise funds for Agri-Culture’s Focus Agriculture program, the Jimmie Cox Memorial Scholarship fund and the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau’s school programs.

Susan True, Executive Director, Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County, spoke about her experience as a participant in Agri-Culture’s Focus Agriculture program.

Maria Vasquez, 1993 Jimmie Cox Memorial Scholarship recipient, spoke about how the scholarship has grown over the year. When she received it, the award was $500; now $5,000 is being given annually.

Women wearing hats has become a tradition of the event.

For more info: www.agri-culture.us