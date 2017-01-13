Dominican Welcomes Two Nurse Midwives

SANTA CRUZ — Dominican welcomes two new certified nurse midwives: Marian Acquistapace, CNM, FNP, and Carolyn Slaughter, CNM. Both are now accepting new patients and are located at the OB/GYN office at 1505 Soquel Drive, Suite 1, in Santa Cruz.

“Whether you’re trying to conceive, or about to welcome a new addition to your family, Dignity Health Medical Group – Dominican is committed to providing exceptional care to mothers and their newborns through every step of the way,” said DeAndre James, executive director of Dignity Health Medical Group – Dominican. “Adding Certified Nurse Midwives to our highly skilled OB/GYN team helps ensure that expecting mothers can find a provider that fits their needs and preferences while playing a crucial and important role in helping obstetricians provide high quality, compassionate care.”

All of the Dignity Health Medical Group – Dominican OB/GYN physicians and certified nurse midwives are located at 1505 Soquel Drive. Adjacent to the Dominican Hospital campus, the Soquel Drive medical office building offers convenient access to Dominican hospital for both physicians and patients. For personalized help to find the right OB/GYN or midwife for you, or to make an appointment, please call 831-465-5440.

Marian Acquistapace, CNM, FNP, graduated from the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University. Marian speaks Spanish and French, and her special clinical interests include supporting individuals and families through pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, and family planning.

Carolyn Slaughter, CNM, WHNP, graduated from the University of California, San Francisco. Carolyn speaks Spanish, and her special clinical interests include prenatal, postpartum, and gynecological care for all ages, as well as labor and delivery services.

•••

Dignity Health Medical Foundation, established in 1993, is a not-for-profit organization providing award-winning and patient-centered ambulatory services in a variety of areas including primary and specialty care, diagnostic imaging, vision, occupational health, urgent care, and behavioral health.

Dignity Health Medical Group: Dominican operates 18 clinics in Santa Cruz County, with specialties including pediatrics, oncology & hematology, plastic & reconstructive surgery, gastroenterology, OB/GYN, urology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and urgent care.