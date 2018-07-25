Dominican Offers County’s First Robotic Surgery

da Vinci® Xi™ Most Advanced Technology Available for Minimally Invasive Surgery

SANTA CRUZ — Dignity Health Dominican Hospital now offers the most advanced technology available for minimally invasive surgery through the da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System. Dominican is the only hospital in Santa Cruz County to offer this technology.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring this leading-edge technology to Santa Cruz County,” said Dominican Hospital President Nanette Mickiewicz, MD. “The Xi robot is one more example of the kind of advanced care patients have access to right here in our community through Dominican Hospital.”

The Xi robot provides advanced robotic technology including high-definition, 3-D visualization. It also allows for enhanced dexterity and greater precision and control for the surgeon. The technology allows surgeons to provide a minimally invasive option for patients who need a wide range of procedures, including urology, gynecology, gynecologic oncology, general surgery and colorectal surgery.

Surgeons on the medical staff at Dominican Hospital have completed their training on the robot, and cases begin this week.

“I do gynecologic surgery where I need the fine movements of the instruments to tie sutures,” said Anne-Marie Jackson, MD. “The Xi will improve our ability to take care of patients through minimally invasive surgery.”

The Dominican Hospital Foundation funded the robot through nearly $2 million in community donations. This type of purchase is an example of the foundation’s commitment to providing the most advanced tools to caregivers in the Santa Cruz County community.

“The Dominican Hospital Foundation takes great pride in providing some of the best services to our community,” said Foundation Board President Carol Lezin. “Technology needs to be cutting edge and for our community we expect only the best.”

With the addition of the Xi robot, Dominican Hospital now has two da Vinci robots available to serve patients. Donations to the Dominican Hospital Foundation funded both.